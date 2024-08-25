Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 142,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

