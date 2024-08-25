Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 88.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Avient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 50,811.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Avient stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. 375,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVNT

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.