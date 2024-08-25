Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.7% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 931,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 277,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. 2,251,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

