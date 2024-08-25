CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

CF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

