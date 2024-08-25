Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. 201,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,660. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.