Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Visa by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 201,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:V traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.44. 3,697,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,655. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $489.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.30.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
