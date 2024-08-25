Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Shares of CHEK opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.40. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
About Check-Cap
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.