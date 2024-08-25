Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.72

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.72 and traded as high as $18.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 11,344 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $85.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

