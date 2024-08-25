Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Shares Up 0.5%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

