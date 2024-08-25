Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.62. 4,824,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

