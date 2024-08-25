Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Critical Analysis

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chimera Investment pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Net Lease Office Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $286.07 million 4.31 $126.10 million $1.53 10.01 Net Lease Office Properties $172.53 million 2.59 -$131.75 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

This table compares Chimera Investment and Net Lease Office Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 25.73% 7.46% 1.48% Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chimera Investment and Net Lease Office Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.22%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Net Lease Office Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.