Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,915.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,649.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,322,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,312 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,140.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,255,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,086.7% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 998,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,585,000 after purchasing an additional 979,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

