CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$9.92 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a one year low of C$8.32 and a one year high of C$10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.76.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile
