Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

