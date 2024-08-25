Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.