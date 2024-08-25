City Developments Limited Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
City Developments Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of City Developments stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.17.
City Developments Company Profile
