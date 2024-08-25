Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.18. The company had a trading volume of 865,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.