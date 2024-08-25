Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. 7,959,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,076,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

