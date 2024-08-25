Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,585,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 79,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

