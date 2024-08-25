Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 279.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunome alerts:

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $231,613.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Immunome Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 298,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.