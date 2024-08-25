Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 220,071 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 507,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,924,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FBCG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,599 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

