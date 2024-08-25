Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 195,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,965. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $48.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

