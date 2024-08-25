Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.