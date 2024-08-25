Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,986,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in CME Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $207.05. 1,273,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,431. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $207.17.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

