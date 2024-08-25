Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after buying an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 667,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,026. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

