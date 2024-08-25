Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.68% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HISF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.