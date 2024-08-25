Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

FFEB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

