Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 351,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,323. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

