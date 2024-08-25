Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $82.82. 10,779,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,792,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

