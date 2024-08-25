CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.53

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.53 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 91.20 ($1.19). CLS shares last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.17), with a volume of 192,684 shares.

CLS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.50. The stock has a market cap of £364.03 million, a PE ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30.

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,538.46%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

Featured Stories

