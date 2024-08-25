CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.24.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. On average, analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 564,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

