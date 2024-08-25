CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $12.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. CWM LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

