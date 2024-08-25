Compound Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.81 or 0.00080692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $434.03 million and $32.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,121 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,120.97153341 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.38612791 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $32,075,119.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

