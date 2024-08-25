Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,765.99

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.99 ($35.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($35.99). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,702 ($35.11), with a volume of 351,548 shares.

CCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.88) to GBX 3,050 ($39.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($50.68) to GBX 3,800 ($49.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,771.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,765.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,571.10, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

In other Computacenter news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($35.17), for a total value of £42,499.90 ($55,223.36). Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

