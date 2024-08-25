Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $682.21 million and $28.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,068.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.12 or 0.00560518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00102910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00263529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00039875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,035,591,363 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,588,229 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,035,268,351.95 with 4,335,268,339.13 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15828742 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $36,634,778.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

