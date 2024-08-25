Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

