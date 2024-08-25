Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
