Contrasting Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rambus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 35.58% 8.33% 6.95% Rambus 48.31% 16.74% 13.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.42 billion N/A $518.49 million $4.41 9.39 Rambus $477.53 million 10.53 $333.90 million $3.27 14.27

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rambus beats Tower Semiconductor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

