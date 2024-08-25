Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.99 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $565,310.01 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cookie has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00246870 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,785,008 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 78,748,699.48225072 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.05091923 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $572,788.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

