Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $125.77. 764,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,026. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

