Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.62.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.