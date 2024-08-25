Courage Miller Partners LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 406,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,013. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

