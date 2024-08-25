Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. 2,488,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

