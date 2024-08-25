Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $163.84 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.