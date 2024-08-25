Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.47 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 75,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 604,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.75 ($0.37).

Creo Medical Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

