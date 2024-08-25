Critical Analysis: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Good Hemp (OTCMKTS:GHMP)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and Good Hemp (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and Good Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50 Good Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Good Hemp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vita Coco and Good Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66% Good Hemp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Good Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.82 $46.63 million $0.92 27.05 Good Hemp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Good Hemp.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Good Hemp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Good Hemp

Accredited Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

