Critical Comparison: Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoundThinking and Snail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $92.72 million 2.18 -$2.72 million ($0.32) -49.53 Snail $73.27 million 0.36 -$9.09 million ($0.21) -3.38

SoundThinking has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. SoundThinking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 0 2 3 0 2.60 Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SoundThinking and Snail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SoundThinking presently has a consensus target price of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. Given SoundThinking’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Snail.

Profitability

This table compares SoundThinking and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -1.85% -8.44% -4.40% Snail -2.64% -141.25% -2.53%

Risk & Volatility

SoundThinking has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SoundThinking beats Snail on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

