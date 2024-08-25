Cronos (CRO) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $1.20 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

