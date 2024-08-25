Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

