crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $79.57 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 79,663,206 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 79,550,984.79775158. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99922907 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $17,014,711.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

