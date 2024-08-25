Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUE. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

