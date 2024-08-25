Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.78 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Decred has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $191.70 million and $773,768.72 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $11.78 or 0.00018429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008176 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,276,317 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.